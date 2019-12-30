People can see through divisive politics of the  BJP, says KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT Minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday said people in Telangana were not so naive as to get carried away by the divisive politics of the BJP. Interacting with people on his Twitter handle under hashtag, #askKTR, he answered a wide variety of questions ranging from the TRS’ stand on CAA and NRC to when Hyderabad would have a surplus of drinking water. There were also questions as to what he thought about AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his three Capitals idea.

Rama Rao reiterated that any official stand on CAA and NRC would have to be taken by the Cabinet headed by the Chief Minister. He however said that people were capable of dealing with the BJP and its divisive agenda.

Answering another tweet, he said that that BJP was diverting matters from core issues, such as a 45-year high unemployment rate, sharp decline in economic growth. Instead it was now focusing on issues that polarised society. “Diversionary tactics can only work temporarily but in the long run, governments will have to answer tough questions about job creation and economy.”

Responding to a question on the performance of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s six-month rule, the Telangana IT Minister said the former “started off well”. When another Twitterati asked his opinion about “having Capitals in three cities in the name of decentralised development,” he said it was up to the people of the State whether to accept it or not.

Hailing the TRS government’s initiatives, an Andhra Pradesh citizen asked the TRS party working president to start an AP unit. He stated that he was fed up with the personal rivalry between the leaders of the TD and YSRC. In response to this, KT Rama Rao said, “Many thanks. I remember a time before the formation of Telangana state when I heard the comments that Telangana would suffer from lack of leadership. Now when I see such comments from AP, it’s a heartwarming acknowledgement of the leadership of KCR Garu (sic).”

As usual, Rama Rao also answered some off-beat Twitterati questions with panache. One person asked the Minister whether he would like to act in movies. The Minister gently reminded him that he has a full-time job on his hands. Some posted his photographs of police detaining him during the Telangana agitation in 2009. Re-tweeting these photos, the minister then proceeded to join the Twitter club of #10yearChallenge with a smiley. When another Twitter user cited a Niti Aayog report which reportedly stated that Hyderabad is one of the many cities which may face a water crisis, the Minister said that no such situation would arise in the State with initiatives like Kaleshwaram.

Techies brought to Rama Rao’s notice the traffic congestions on city roads. In response, the Minister told them that more than 50 new foot-over bridges and skywalks had been sanctioned recently. He further said that the government was working on the extension of the Metro Rail to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

He said, “Urban lung spaces are a high priority. In fact the new Municipal Act enforces that 10% of each municipality budget to be allocated for a green action plan.” Regarding revoking/altering GO 111, the Minister said that the issue needed to be given careful thought. “We have to make sure the two lakes; Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar are well maintained even if we make changes to the GO 111,” he said.

The Minister said that the proposed Revenue Act and Municipal Act will have answers to concerns like having a permanent building for government offices.

