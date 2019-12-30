Traditions can boost science: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Modern science can be improved by imbibing it with the country’s ancient traditions, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat addressing an alumni meet of a school in the city on Sunday.

Bhagwat, without taking names, said that India’s rulers in the past, through their education system, made Indians neglect their 10,000-year-old “golden history”. While stressing on the need to re-learn that, Bhagwat said, “Modern science can be improved if imbibed with the science that we have learnt through our culture. It would also be beneficial for the environment.”

He also made a case for improving artificial intelligence and said, “We can make artificial intelligence better. But we will also include ethics so that it does not violate human beings, and so that it is not misused.”

He said that the history which was earlier taught in each homes was not being taught in schools. The RSS chief said that human beings are now trapped under modern development which is guided by ‘direction-less thinking’ and ‘incomplete information’.

The solution to that, will be the country’s ancient history as it considers not just the interest of humans but also that of society and the environment.