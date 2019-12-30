Home States Telangana

Traditions can boost science: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

The solution to that, will be the country’s ancient history  as it considers not just the interest of humans but also that of society and environment.

Published: 30th December 2019 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Modern science can be improved by imbibing it with the country’s ancient traditions, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat addressing an alumni meet of a school in the city on Sunday.  

Bhagwat, without taking names, said that India’s rulers in the past, through their education system, made Indians neglect their 10,000-year-old “golden history”. While stressing on the need to re-learn that, Bhagwat said, “Modern science can be improved if imbibed with the science that we have learnt through our culture. It would also be beneficial for the environment.”

He also made a case for improving artificial intelligence and said, “We can make artificial intelligence better. But we will also include ethics so that it does not violate human beings, and so that it is not misused.”

ALSO READ | All nationalists are Hindus in RSS lexicon: Mohan Bhagwat

He said that the history which was earlier taught in each homes was not being taught in schools. The RSS chief said that human beings are now trapped under modern development which is guided by ‘direction-less thinking’ and ‘incomplete information’.

The solution to that, will be the country’s ancient history as it considers not just the interest of humans but also that of society and the environment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Mohan Bhagwat RSS
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp