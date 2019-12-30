Home States Telangana

Venkaiah Naidu urges people to read up on CAA, NRC, NPR before reacting

Vice-President cautions public to not get carried away by fake news, asks them to dissent peacefully.

Published: 30th December 2019 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

V-P M Venkaiah Naidu, Himachal Pradesh’s Governor Bandaru Dattatraya at the 100th birth anniversary of late CM Dr M Channa Reddy in Hyderabad on Sunday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu urged people to study the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA),  National Register of Citizens (NRC), and National Population Register (NPR) thoroughly before reacting on the issue. He was speaking on the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of late CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh Dr M Channa Reddy here in the city on Sunday.

Naidu said that violence and democracy cannot go together and cautioned people to not get carried away by fake news. Stating that dissent or disagreement has to be expressed in a constructive, democratic and peaceful manner, he appealed the people to take a Gandhian path to democratically protest and not to resort to violence.

The Vice-President said that Mahatma Gandhi had abstained from violence even in the face of the most daunting challenges. “While protesting against the British rule, he remained civil even to his adversary. He called off the Non-Cooperation Movement, which had turned violent after the Chauri Chaura incident,” he noted.

To provide good governance and address new-age challenges, Naidu said incumbent governments should undertake policies with transparency, accountability and ensure they are people-centric.
Referring to the governance of Dr Channa Reddy as a chief minister, the Vice-President said Reddy had undertaken many developmental initiatives as he steered the State on the path to industrialisation.
Recalling his association with Channa Reddy, Naidu said that while speaking in favour of a no-confidence motion against Channa Reddy in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly as a young MLA, Venkaiah Naidu said, “Channa Reddy heard my points patiently and gave a detailed answer.”

ALSO READ | CAA is not anti-Muslim, says BJP

Speaking on the occasion, Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya praised the late Congress leader. He said, “Channa Reddy was a relentless champion of social justice and had introduced reservations for backward classes in government jobs and education in 1980. He was a true patriot, who being a Congressman, pitched in for the war with Pakistan to get control of PoK.”

The Vice President also conferred the Dr M Channa Reddy National Award for Sustainable Development posthumously on eminent irrigation expert late T Hanumantha Rao. The award was in recognition of his revolutionary innovation of Four Water Concept (FWC) for watershed development, said Marri Shashidhar Reddy, a key person of Marri Channa Reddy Foundation (MCRF).

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Venkaiah Naidu CAA CAA Protests Citizens Amendment Act Citizenship Amendment Act CAB National Register of Citizens NRC NPR
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp