After performing puja at MMD, KCR blasts BJP and Congress for ‘cheap politics’

The chief minister sanctioned 29 check dams on Manair stream and ten check dams on Mulavagu, with an estimated cost of Rs 530 crore.

Published: 31st December 2019 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao performs Jala Harathi at Mid Manair Dam on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/KARIMNAGAR: After watching the visual spectacle of the vast expanse of 25 tmcft water in Mid Manair Dam (MMD) in Rajanna Sircilla district on Monday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took the Congress and the BJP to the cleaners for their “cheap politics”, especially on irrigation projects.

“The leaders of the two parties have no knowledge of the irrigation projects. The technical and geographical features of the irrigation projects are beyond their ken. A few of the leaders do not even know which streams pass through their areas and yet they file cases in courts with an intent to stall the execution of the projects,” the chief minister said.

Visibly delighted with the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIS) delivering the expected results and filling the Mid Maniar to its brim for the first time after its completion, Rao said that his government was developing all the Assembly segments, irrespective of the political identity of the local MLA.  “We have conviction and commitment. We are developing all the segments without any political partisan attitude. The Mission Bhagiratha and the Mission Kakatiya were sanctioned even to the Assembly segments represented by the Opposition MLAs,” the chief minister said.

After performing special puja to waters, the chief minister visited Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara Sway temple and then spoke to the media at Karimangar, where he said: “Today, I have a feeling that I have achieved a major victory. My heart is filled with happiness. The Mid Manair has enough water from Kaleshwaram, without having to depend on supply from Sriram Sagar Project.”

State govt to construct 29 check dams on Manair, 10 on Mulavagu

The chief minister said that the erstwhile Karimnagar would have four “jeeva dharalu” live storage of waters. Godavari would be alive along 140 km because of Lakshmi, Saraswathi and Pranahitha barrages. The water would be available on all 365 days on 200 km stretch in Kakatiya canal and it would be available all year in 160km flood flow canal (FFC) too. 

The chief minister sanctioned 29 check dams on Manair stream and ten check dams on Mulavagu, with an estimated cost of Rs 530 crore. “The construction of these check dams will be completed by June. Then, water will be available live in Mulavagu and Manair area. This will become fourth “jeeva dhaara” for the district,” Rao explained.

The chief minister said that around 80 to 85 lakh acres of ayacut would get water from Kaleshwaram. The groundwater too would be recharged, he said, pointing out that the Sircilla district would become another Papikondalu. “There were some hillocks in Sircilla district. They would be handed over to the Tourism Department. With live storage of water and greenery on these hillocks, the Siricilla would be Telangana’s Papikondalu,” he said.  The chief minister assured tail-end farmers in Ramagundam, Kalvasrirampur, Mahabubabad, Dornkal and Kodad that they too would get sufficient water.

