Home States Telangana

Candidates with more than two kids can contest

Two-child cap slashed in new Municipalities Act; wards reserved for women will be chosen through a lucky draw 

Published: 31st December 2019 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Director of Municipal Administration and Election Authority TK Sreedevi and TSEC Commissioner V Nagi Reddy in Hyderabad on Monday.

Director of Municipal Administration and Election Authority TK Sreedevi and TSEC Commissioner V Nagi Reddy in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Candidates who have more than two children will not be disqualified in the ensuing polls to 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations in the State, according to the new Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019. The new Act will not disqualify candidates if they might have more than two children in the future. The ensuing elections will be conducted under the newly-introduced Telangana Municipal Act, 2019. According to the Act, wards reserved for candidates from SC/ST, BC and for women will applicable for the next two terms.  

The reservations will be decided after the completion of the revision of the photo electoral rolls. The polls would be conducted using ballot paper. While reservation of wards for candidates from SC/ST categories will be decided on the basis of the  2011 population census, the BC wards will be decided after the publication of the final voters list on January 5. Wards division of women for up to 50 per cent will be decided by a draw of lots on the same day,  said Director of Municipal  Administration and State Election Authority TK Sreedevi on Monday.

The election schedule was announced last week to prepare citizens for the polls by checking the voter lists for inclusions. Election notification will be issued on January 7. Reservation for the wards will be decided for all 141 ULBs across the State, even as only 130 are going for the polls. Polls for the rest have been held up due to various issues like court cases, elected Panchayat body continuing to be in place. 

final voter list on jan 5 
Wards reserved for candidates from SC/ST, BC and for women will applicable for the next two terms. Reservation of wards for candidates from SC/ST categories will be decided on the basis of the  2011 census, the BC wards will be decided after the publication of the final voters list on January 5. Wards division of women for up to 50 per cent will be decided by a draw of lots

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Municipalities Act 2019
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp