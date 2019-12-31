Candidates with more than two kids can contest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Candidates who have more than two children will not be disqualified in the ensuing polls to 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations in the State, according to the new Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019. The new Act will not disqualify candidates if they might have more than two children in the future. The ensuing elections will be conducted under the newly-introduced Telangana Municipal Act, 2019. According to the Act, wards reserved for candidates from SC/ST, BC and for women will applicable for the next two terms.

The reservations will be decided after the completion of the revision of the photo electoral rolls. The polls would be conducted using ballot paper. While reservation of wards for candidates from SC/ST categories will be decided on the basis of the 2011 population census, the BC wards will be decided after the publication of the final voters list on January 5. Wards division of women for up to 50 per cent will be decided by a draw of lots on the same day, said Director of Municipal Administration and State Election Authority TK Sreedevi on Monday.

The election schedule was announced last week to prepare citizens for the polls by checking the voter lists for inclusions. Election notification will be issued on January 7. Reservation for the wards will be decided for all 141 ULBs across the State, even as only 130 are going for the polls. Polls for the rest have been held up due to various issues like court cases, elected Panchayat body continuing to be in place.

final voter list on jan 5

