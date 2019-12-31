Country bombs go off: One dead, another hurt

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A 25-year-old man died and his 20-year-old brother was seriously injured when the country-made bombs they were carrying on a bike exploded when they fell off their vehicle at Utnoor crossroads on Monday. According to the police, the two brothers — Rathod Mani Rao and Rathod Shani Rao — were transporting the bombs from Yavatmal district of Maharashtra to Luxettipet village in Utnoor Mandal.

Mani Rao had hidden the bombs in his clothes. On Utnoor crossroads, Mani Rao lost control of the bike and the duo fell. The impact of the fall caused the bombs to go off. Mani Rao’s body was blown to pieces. Shani Rao, who was seriously injured, was taken to Utnoor Hospital.

Sub-inspector of Utnoor police, P Subba Rao, said, “The duo probably used the bombs to hunt wild boars or in stone quarries or for some illegal activities. They had sold a few of the bombs in Indravelli mandal.” Police have registered a case under Section 304 II of the IPC and Sections 3 and 5 of the Explosive Substance Act.