First, a second show, then he would burgle houses in Telangana

 A habitual offender who was involved in 33 house burglaries in different parts of Rachakonda was arrested on Monday.

For representational purposes ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A habitual offender who was involved in 33 house burglaries in different parts of Rachakonda was arrested on Monday. Stolen property worth Rs 13.30 lakh was recovered from him. 
Kandula Satyanarayana, aged 50, would watch a second show movie before setting out on his robbery route, so that by the time the show ended, people were asleep and roads isolated. This would make it easier for him to burgle houses. 

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said, Satyanarayana, who hails from East Godavari committed all these offences during the last one year. He was earlier arrested in Andhra Pradesh and was convicted in one case. After completing his term, he moved to Hyderabad. But as the earnings from odd jobs were not sufficient, he went back to burglaries, said Bhagwat.

He moved to Hyderabad in February 2019 and was staying at Chandanagar. He started working as a mason and joined a private firm. But his income was not sufficient to meet his lavish lifestyle.  He would travel on his bike from Chandanagar to eastern parts of the city to conduct reccees in the day. During the night, when stopped by the police, he would tell them that he was returning home after watching a film.

He was careful to avoid committing offences in areas covered by CCTV. Inquiries revealed that he had surveyed Green Hills and Kothapet, Krishna Nagar and Hanuman Nagar of Saroornagar, Chandrapuri Colony and Satavahana Nagar of LB Nagar, and Bhagyalatha Colony, among others. He was planning to steal from houses in these areas.

Robbed houses after night show, so people would be sleeping
