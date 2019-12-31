Ghuman gang arrested in Rachakonda police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ghuman nomadic gang, involved in eight dacoities in different parts of the State, including Rachakonda in the city, was arrested by Rachakonda police on Monday. As gang members moved about with minimum clothing while committing offences, they were initially mistaken to be the members of the well-known ‘Chaddi gang’.Based on technical evidence, the seven-member gang was nabbed and stolen property was recovered from them, said Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat.

According to police, the gang members belong to a Nomadic Muslim community and their ancestors migrated from Bangladesh to West Bengal more than five decades ago. During the past two years, they have stayed in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra.

The gang was formed three years ago. During their initial days, they targeted residential areas located on the outskirts of a city and looted them. They would hide in the bushes till midnight and then attack the targets. They would break open the door using boulders and loot houses. So far they have committed four offences at Hayathnagar, two at LB Nagar, one at Vanasthalipuram and one more at Nizamabad. Bhagwat said the accused will be detained under PD Act and their case be put in a fast track court for a speedy trial.