Nationwide Census collection from February 2020: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Stating that the CAA was not against any Indian Citizen, the Union minister said there has been a misinformation campaign against the Act
 

Published: 31st December 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy along with other BJP leaders at a pro-CAA, NRC campaign at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Monday.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy along with other BJP leaders at a pro-CAA, NRC campaign at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Stating that there is no difference between Census and National Population Register (NPR),  Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has announced that a nationwide Census would be taken up next year.  Speaking to newsmen here on Monday, he said population census would be conducted from February 9 to 28, while that for housing data would be from April to September 2020. The census and NPR would be done simultaneously by enumerators using mobile apps in smartphones, he said.

Kishan Reddy stated that the Union government would conduct the Civil Registration System(CRS) strictly for registering birth and deaths of people in the country. He alleged that the earlier governments have neglected in conducting the CRS and said that the Union government would give technical training to the employees to conduct Census and the CRS. 

Addressing a campaign in support of Citizenship Amendment Act-2019  at  Indira Park here,  Kishan Reddy said that the CAA was not against any Indian Citizen. He stated that there has been a lot of misconception and misinformation campaign unleashed by vested interests against the Act. All the apprehensions and misconceptions are orchestrated and emanated from opportunistic fear by the Opposition parties and a section of vested interests, he said.

There is not even a word in the CAA against the Indian Muslims or people of other religions, he said.
BJP State president Dr K Lakshman alleged that some pseudo-intellectuals and opposition parties were raking up a controversy over CAA. The Congress Party and so-called secular parties, which are stoking flames did not have the moral courage to bring about the Act, he said.

He stated that it is an obligation for India to fulfil its responsibility towards its own people and stated that under 1955 Citizenship Act there are five ways in which a foreigner can become an Indian citizen, by birth, descent, registration and naturalization and incorporation of territory. The present amendment adds country-specific exemption to naturalisation section. Any Muslim can still become a citizen of India following the process of naturalisation. MP Garikapati Mohan Rao, MLC N Ramchander Rao and MLA T Raja Singh were present.

