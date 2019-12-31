No Numaish until reports on NOCs are furnished: HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure with the lackadaisical attitude of the authorities concerned, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday warned that it will not allow the exhibition society to hold Numaish, the 80th edition of annual industrial exhibition, at Nampally grounds unless and until all the departments concerned furnish their inspection reports and documents regarding issue of ‘No Objection Certificates’ (NOCs) to the exhibition society for conduct of 45-day event scheduled to begin on the New Year’s day.

Safety of the people cannot be overlooked or ignored either by the exhibition society or the departments concerned. There is no mention of conduct of any mock drill in the affidavit filed on the issue, the bench noted.The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, was dealing with the PIL filed by city advocate Khaja Aijazuddin, seeking direction to the exhibition society for closure of exhibition for its failure to comply with fire safety measures as per provisions of Telangana Fire Services Act, 1999. The present case was filed after a major fire struck the exhibition on January 30 this year when property worth crores of rupees was gutted in fire.

‘How can exhibition society use parking area of other buildings?’

After perusing the contents of the affidavit filed regarding issue of NOCs to the society by various departments, the bench pointed out that the authorities have failed to furnish the inspection reports. Mere issuance of NOCs is not sufficient, but it should be buttressed by furnishing the inspection reports. Further, the bench found fault with the contention of the exhibition society for utilising various government and private buildings surrounding the exhibition grounds as parking areas.

In fact, the society has to allocate 41 per cent of the open area for parking purpose out of the total 21 acres of land of the exhibition society and no document showing parking area allocation for the visitors is placed before the court. How can the society utilize the parking area of other buildings on a tacit understanding in the absence of any ‘consent letter’ from government departments and buildings, the bench questioned.

In reply, special counsel of Telangana S Sharath Kumar while producing some photographs, contended that the society has taken all measures to conduct the exhibition. He urged the court to grant permission saying that huge a expenditure was used for arrangements. He even urged the court to send the registrar general of the HC for inspection.

Not satisfied with the submissions of the special counsel, the bench said that a major fire accident took place in January despite taking same steps for the exhibition. The bench said the society should think of postponing the event if the inspection reports are not furnished before the court. Calcutta and Delhi have witnessed major fire accidents due to non-implementation of precautionary measures. If similar incident takes place here who would be held responsible for it, the bench questioned and ordered for placing all information before it by Tuesday. The bench posted the matter to Tuesday for further hearing.

HC concerned over event’s fire-readiness

