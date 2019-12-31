Home States Telangana

Somesh Kumar likely to be appointed Telangana Chief Secretary

Special Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, a 1989 batch IAS officer, is most likely to be named the fifth Chief Secretary of Telangana.

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Special Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, a 1989 batch IAS officer, is most likely to be named the fifth Chief Secretary of Telangana. The State government will issue orders appointing the new Chief Secretary by Tuesday evening.

According to sources, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided not to extend the tenure of present Chief Secretary SK Joshi, who will retire on Tuesday. After the formation of Telangana, Rajiv Sharma, Katti Pradeep Chandra, SP Singh and SK Joshi served as chief secretaries. Somesh Kumar, who hails from Bihar, is currently Special Chief Secretary for Revenue, Commercial Taxes and Excise departments. He has three and half years service left and is known for efficiency which are weighing in his favour.

Though another senior IAS officer Ajay Misra’s name too has been doing the rounds, he may not be considered for the coveted post as he has just seven months of service left. “We have to wait till Tuesday to know the choice of the CM. It will be either Somesh Kumar or Ajay Misra,” one senior official said.
The officials in Secretariat are of the view that Somesh is likely to make the cut as he is known for delivering required results in trying times. 

Comments

