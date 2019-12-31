Somesh Kumar takes over as Telangana chief secretary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Tuesday appointed Somesh Kumar as the fifth Chief Secretary of the state.

The 1989 batch IAS officer, who is currently the special chief secretary for commercial, taxes, excise and revenue, has three-and-a-half years of service left.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao handpicked Kumar from among 14 other special chief secretaries.

The chief minister is understood to have felt that if an officer who is in the chief secretary's post has more service, then there will be more stability in the administration.

The incumbent Chief Secretary S K Joshi retired on Tuesday but was appointed by the government as an advisor for the Irrigation department considering his vast experience in the sector.