SPF posts for all teaching hospitals in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A GO issued on Monday, has made provisions for 164 Special Protection Force posts to be sanctioned in all the government teaching hospitals, medical and health district units in the State. A total of 128 law enforcement officials will be shared among the eight teaching hospitals, and the rest have been reserved for district hospitals in Mahbubnagar and Nizamabad. This has been a long-standing demand of junior doctors across the State.

However, Dr Vijayender Goud, president of TJDA, noted, “This is a good step, but it only provides temporary relief. Without providing medicines, staff, providing only SPF will not be of much use. A number of 164 SPF personnel appears to be big but when we divide the same, it is five-six persons per shift per college. About 16 people will rotate in three shifts in each hospital.”