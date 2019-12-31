Telangana third in SDG India Index report of Niti Aayog

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has been ranked third along with Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, in the SDG India Index 2.0 report released by Niti Aayog on Monday. The report ranks all states and UTs on their performance in the first 16 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), based on various indicators.

According to the report, Telangana improved its performance in various parameters, as compared to the first edition of the report released in 2018. In this year’s edition, TS scored 67 out of 100, getting categorized as a ‘front runner’ State along with seven other states and two UTs. The State’s score is higher than the national average of 60. Last year, Telangana was categorized as a ‘performer’ scoring 61.

Individual parameter wise, the State performed well and was categorized as a front runner in the SDGs 3, 6, 7, 8, 10, 13, 15 and 16 which deal with good health and well-being, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, reduced inequality, climate action, life on land and peace, justice and strong institutions. However, the State scored poorly in SDGs 2 and 5, zero hunger and gender equality, respectively. The State in fact performed the worst among all states in gender equality, scoring 26 out of 100.