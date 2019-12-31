TSIC boost for innovators in villages

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to make life easier for the people, the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) is introducing creative solutions such as ‘solar vacuum cleaner’, ‘spot fertiliser device’, ‘multi-purpose cultivator’, and ‘pesticide sprayer pushcart’ which are invented by the rural working class. Difficulties make human beings work smarter and look for creative solutions. The TSIC is making efforts to make these innovations available to the outside world by posting it on social media. It is utilising the services of bureaucrats and students for the same. Devices such as nano tractor, which costs less than `1 lakh, are already a hit across the State.

Shaik Mahmood, who cultivates cotton in Adilabad district, found that a major part of fertiliser and pesticides were not really reaching the roots of the plants. Mahmood invented his own solution for the problem though he is not equipped with any impressive university degree. He added modified water can to a bullock cart which ensures that fertilisers reach the roots of his crop.

Another girl named Anasuya Tanveer from Medchal-Malkajgiri district saw her mother struggle with domestic chores. She went on to invent a solar energy-based vacuum cleaner. Another student from the same district invented a solar energy-based grass cutter.

Speaking to Express, Annie Vijaya, programme manager of TSIC, said that they will take the innovations to the next level by promoting them in at least two exhibitions apart from social media. “We will conduct a Telangana Innovation Yatra in 2020 in collaboration with Telangana State Council of Higher Education with the student innovators,” she said.“These inventions might seem small but they eliminate a lot of labour in mundane tasks,” Annie said.