VHR files complaint against RSS chief

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumantha Rao lodged a complaint against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat with LB Nagar police here on Monday, seeking action against him for his comments at a recent meeting here that “RSS will consider 130 crore people of the country as Hindus.”

Mohan Bhagwat had at a public meeting here on Dec 25, said irrespective of religion and culture, people who have nationalistic spirit and respect the culture of Bharat and its heritage are Hindus and RSS considers the 130 crore people of the country as Hindus.

Taking a serious note of his comments, Hanumantha Rao stated that Bhagwat’s statement has not only hurt the sentiments and beliefs of Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis etc, but also against the spirit and tenor of the Constitution of India. This will also lead to communal tensions, he said.Terming the statement as ‘irresponsible’, Haumantha Rao sought action against Mohan Bhagwat.