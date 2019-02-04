Home States Telangana

1,000-acre town to come up around Yadadri temple

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inspects construction work at Sri Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy Temple atop Yadagirigutta in Hyderabad on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swami Temple is being revamped into a unique place of worship with the entire structure being adorned with spellbinding sculptures chiselled on Krishna shila, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Sunday, after visiting the temple and reviewing progress in construction work with officials, architects and sculptors.

“The temple will be a sight to behold and will remain that way for generations to come. The critical phase of construction has almost been completed giving due diligence to agama shastra. A 1,000-acre city will come up around the temple,” the chief minister said and added that he had released Rs 70 crore to acquire about 173 acres of land at the foot of the hill, of which 30 acres would be dedicated to creating a pond for the Lord’s Teppotsavam.

In the remaining 143 acres, nityannadana chowltries, a bus station and a parking lot will be constructed. “I will visit the temple once again with Chinna Jeeyar Swamy (an ascetic known for his spiritual discourses on Sri Vaishnavism) and proceed with construction work in accordance with his suggestions,” the chief minister said. The chief minister declined to announce a date for the consecration of the renovated temple, but said it would be a momentous occasion.

“I cannot say when, but it will a momentous occasion. China Jeeyar Swamy will conduct the ceremonies using 1,008 homa gundams. Swamijis from Badrinath and Vaishnavite spiritual leaders from 133 countries will participate in the function. Around 70,000 devotees visit the temple during weekends already as it is very powerful. I expect around 15 lakh devotees to turn up on the day the revamped temple is opened. About 65,000 ritviks will chant vedic hymns. I will be around like a devotee to ensure nothing goes awry,” the chief minister said.Rao, sporting a cowboy hat, conducted an aerial survey of the progress in construction works at the temple.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took a close look at the temple, the area where the temple city will come up and the hillock on which a presidential suite is being built. He later had darshan of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swami and offered special poojas.  The chief priest of the temple, Lakshmi Narasimhacharyulu, led vedic pundits who blessed the chief minister. Raju Vegesna, an organisation that mobilises funds from Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam for the construction of an annadana satram in Yadadri handed over a Rs 10-crore cheque to the chief minister.

Foundation president A Kotraju and secretary Aanaraju met the chief minister and apprised him of the work they were doing. The chief minister said several donors were coming forward to make donations for the construction of chowltries and guest houses.“Around 43 donors have expressed willingness to donate Rs 2 crore each for the purpose,” the chief minister said.

