Federal Front will give bargaining power to regional parties, say scholars

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Scholars who deliberated on the need for formation of a Federal Front at the Centre at a seminar organised by SC Corporation chairman Pidamarthi Ravi here on Sunday said that regional political parties will get to participate in national governance if a Federal Front is realised.

“The idea of formation of a Federal Front is borne out of the fact that south Indian states, which are good performers, remain at the receiving end when it comes to Centre’s devolutions as the states which had no economic discipline will walk away with the cake,” said Professor D Ravinder, Principal of Arts College.

He said that smaller voices will get more representation in a Federal Front. “The proposal of TRS, a regional party, will give way for bargaining politics with the dominant political parties. The regionalisation of larger political parties is happening and the regional political parties are taking to the national politics,” he observed.

Concurring with his views, V Janardhan, a professor at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), pointed out that if the proposed Federal Front takes the failures of previous fronts into account, a representative government for India can be formed.Interestingly, Gali Vinod Kumar, Principal of OU Law College, observed that the idea of a federal government was conceived by the father of Indian constitution DR BR Ambedkar.

Adding historical relevance to the need for a Federal Front, BC Commission chairman BS Ramulu said the partition of India took place as the need for federal spirit was not honoured.But in all this what is the currency for a Federal Front? TRS party secretary G Ramachandra Rao said, “unlike other political forces, TRS is not eyeing political interest. The party is looking to address local issues.” “The current government at the Centre is a monopoly,” he said. Senior journalist Ramesh Hazari said: “KCR’s pursual of Federal Front is way forward for KCRism.”