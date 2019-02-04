KCR, Naidu think they can pocket minority votes by criticising Modi: Bandaru

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Secunderabad MP and senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya on Sunday slammed TRS government for its ‘corrupt governance’.Dattatreya’s statement comes in the wake of TRS leaders finding fault with the BJP for copying its Rythu Bandhu scheme in announcing sops for farmers in the Union Budget presented on Friday.

“Unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, the TRS government has failed to provide a transparent governance,” Dattatreya said while addressing a press conference here.

Dattatreya pointed out the several Central government schemes are not being implemented in the State and for that the State should be held responsible.

“Around 16 crore people have benefited from Mudra scheme. PM Fasal Bhima Yojna and PM Ayushman Yojna is widely used across the country but it is not being implemented by TRS government,” he said.

Dattatreya also claimed that Prime Minister Modi and his government is being criticised by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu with ulterior motives.

The chief ministers of two Telugu states are criticising PM Narendra Modi because they want to garner minority votes, Dattatreya said.“Day by day Narendra Modi’s governance is gaining relevance. And this reason Chandrababu Naidu is on a criticism spree,” the BJP leader said. “Same is the case with Chandrasekhar Rao.”

“They are thinking if they criticise Modi, they can easily pocket minority votes. No one is close to the stature of Modi that it can be tarnished by the two CMs,” Dattatreya said.