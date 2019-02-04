Mancherial man held in Sharmila case

HYDERABAD: Another person was detained by Hyderabad cyber crime police as part of their investigation into a complaint made by YSRCP leader YS Sharmila, sister of party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The person, V Naveen, is a resident of Ramnagar in Mancherial.According to police, Naveen had posted pictures, videos and other content about Sharmila on social media websites. A few days ago, police arrested a man in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.It may be recalled that Sharmila, an Opposition leader in AP, had complained to Hyderabad police regarding rumours on some websites linking her to Telugu actor Prabhas.
