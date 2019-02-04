‘Revamp education system to bridge rural-urban divide’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “There is an urgent need to bridge the rural-urban divide in the country and that can be achieved by encouraging the current education system to focus on our traditional knowledge, crafts and arts,” said Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

Addressing the students of Dr. D. Rama Naidu Vignana Institute of Rural Development and members of Vignana Jyothi Society in Hyderabad on Sunday, he emphasised ing for policy makers, planners and civil society to invest more time in rural development, he added that the students need to make full use of the expanding Internet penetration and digital technology for rural development.

He urged educational institutions to revamp the education system, bring it on par with world standards highlighting the urgent need to bridge the urban-rural divide in terms of education. “Access to education to all levels is essential for inclusive growth. It will ensure greater synergy between the private, public and cooperative sectors in creating more avenues for skilled jobs in the villages which in turn will strengthen food security and improve the living conditions of rural people,” he said.

Terming Dr D. Rama Naidu Vignana Institute of Rural Development as an unique initiative, the Vice President proposed that all State governments should have such institutions of excellence that provide training and skills training to farmers and others hailing from rural areas as they play a vital role in building a self sustainable rural economy.

“There is a lack of rural upliftment with farmers facing major challenges such as declining productivity, diminishing and degrading natural resources, fragmented land holdings and climate change,” he said. “These challenges need to be tackled not only through structural changes and policy interventions from Union and State governments but also by encouraging farmer to diversify into allied activities like bee keeping, poultry, horticulture and sericulture.”

He also emphasised on the need to focus on food processing in view of the huge potential the sector has to improve agrarian economy, raise farm incomes, reduce wastage, ensure value addition, promote crop diversification and generate employment opportunities.