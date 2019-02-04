Ryots await Rythu Bandhu cheques

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Rythu Bandhu has been one of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government’s most ambitious programmes. More than 65,000 farmers in erstwhile Khammam district don’t seem to think so. A number of these farmers say they are yet to receive financial assistance under the scheme for Rabi season. They say the State government has afforded them no clarity.

With the Rabi season having begun already, thousands of small and marginal farmers are making daily trips to banks, agriculture and revenue department offices.

Meanwhile, district officials try to reason with farmers by saying that the whole Rythu Bandhu system was centralised recently and that they no longer have the information.

According to official numbers, out of the 2.42 lakh farmers eligible for Rythu Bandhu in Khammam district, money has been transferred to around 1.8 lakh farmers. The remaining 60,000 are yet to see any financial assistance.

At Bhadradrikothagudem the numbers suggest that out of the total 95,000 farmers, only 2,000 farmers are yet to receive the investment support. But sources in say the number is much more than this figure.