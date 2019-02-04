Home States Telangana

Vemulaghat oustees stage vanta varpu

Meanwhile, as per the directions of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, the district adminstration has taken initiatives to pacify the protesting oustees.

Published: 04th February 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Oustee farmers of the Mallanna Sagar project from Errvalli village is determined to continue their protest until they are given the same compensation as that sanctioned to Vemulaghat farmers.
Owing to the failure of their recent discussion with district collector Krishna Bhasker, the protesting oustees on Sunday gathered at the project site and set up a tent. They organised a ‘vanta varpu’ — cooking and serving protest — at the worksite and remained there for the entire day.

As the project works were stalled the entire day due to the protest, Kukunoorpally sub-inspector Parameshwar along with other personnel reached the spot and directed the farmers to remove their tent and put an end to their protest.The peaceful agitation, which went on till 7 pm, was headed by former village vice-sarpanch Shivakumar. “We will not remove the tent until we are paid `11.50 lakh per acre as compensation,” he said.

Discussions with oustees

Meanwhile, as per the directions of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, the district adminstration has taken initiatives to pacify the protesting oustees. About 90 per cent of land acquisition for the project was undertaken by the then district collector P Venkatram Reddy.

Shortly after the end of 1000-day protest of Vemulaghat farmers, several farmers from Thoguta, Etigadda Kishtapur, Singaram and other villages began stalling the works due to ‘unequal compensation’.
On Sunday, Sircilla collector P Venkatram Reddy, Sidipet collector Krishna Bhasker, the then RDO Muthyam Reddy and other senior officials held a discussion with the protesting farmers.

Officials assured that double bedroom houses would be constructed for the oustees of these villages. They also said that the houses would be handed over to them within 45 days after the construction.

Meanwhile, speaking to Express, Venkatram Reddy said that the Vemulaghat farmers were provided the current compensation because the value of their lands have gone up in three years time. He added that the discussions were fruitful.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp