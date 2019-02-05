Home States Telangana

330 positive swine flu cases reported in Telangana

Swine flu cases generally rise in the winter season and a majority of people contract the disease in the month of December and January.

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Telangana has seen an alarming rise in the number of swine flu cases with at least 330 people tested positive for the infectious seasonal influenza. 

Speaking to ANI, Director of Institute of Preventive Medicine, Telangana, Dr Shankar, said: "As the temperature is falling down, swine flu cases are increasing in the state. In the last month, we have tested 1,656 swine flu samples of which 307 turned out to be positive. This month, we have tested 246 samples of which 23 were positive. After reviewing the situation, we are alerting the state officials and instructing them to follow proper medication."

Swine flu cases generally rise in the winter season and a majority of people contract the disease in the month of December and January. Rajasthan is among the states, which has been reporting a large number of swine flu cases.

Swine flu is an infection caused by one of several swine influenza viruses (SIV), with the H1N1 strain being the most common across the country.H1N1 virus spreads when an individual touches an infected person or breathes droplets of coughs and sneezes that are in the air.

Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Maharashtra are among the states that have been majorly affected by the viral respiratory condition.

