Actor Taraka Ratna’s restaurant demolished

Mild tension prevailed at Road No 12 Banjara hills here on Monday after GHMC officials pulled down a restaurant belonging to Tollywood actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna.

Published: 05th February 2019 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Actor N Taraka Ratna speaking to policemen as his restaurant is being razed by the GHMC | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mild tension prevailed at Road No 12 Banjara hills here on Monday after GHMC officials pulled down a restaurant belonging to Tollywood actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna.  

The action followed after complaints from local residents in MLA colony that the Kabara drive-in restaurant has become a nuisance for the residents with high decibel music being played even after mid-night and liquor being supplied.  A few other unauthorised shops were also sealed. 

Khairatabad zonal commissioner Mushraf Faruqui told Express that the civic body after receiving several complaints from the locals, slapped three notices on the restaurant management, but they  failed to respond to any of them forcing it to demolish the unauthorised temporary structure.

Officials ignore actor’s request for time to vacate

The restaurant staff raised objection to the GHMC’s move but the latter justified it saying that it violated GHMC norms. On receiving the information, Taraka Ratna reached the spot and requested the officials for some time to vacate the place. However, they did not heed his request and pulled down the structure.

