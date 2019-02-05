Detained Indian students not being tortured in US

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Contrary to the allegations that the Indian students who have been arrested in connection with the enrollment with the fake University of Farmington after an undercover operation, are been physically tortured and packed in single cell local Telugu organizations who are working with the students across the US have rubbished them. Calling the allegations baseless, they said that the students are taken care of.

In addition, to providing legal aid, the groups have also visited the detained students and said that though they are placed in detention centres, there was no possibility of anyone being roughed up. “They are placed in detention centers along with criminals so naturally there will that anxiety among students. There was an allegation that a female student was given beef but that because they do not have exclusive vegetarian food. But am sure they would have some vegetarian accompaniment with it. It is a detention center so it cant be conformable and this was one of the stray incidents,” said Mohan Nannapaneni, founder of Team Aid.

ALSO READ: 30 Indian students detained in US all set to return home

Associations have also urged families from panicking and spreading false rumours about the safety and security of the students. A different association like Team Aid, TRS unit of USA and American Telugu Association among others have had members visiting the detention center and are tying to attach one attorney with each enters. With students scattered across different jails and detention centers across the US, associations said it is difficult to get hire lawyers to aid students when fee is as high a $2,000.

Associations have also lauded the Indian External affairs ministry and ist Us counterpart for handling the matter very sensitively and in a speedy manner. With the Indian Embassy getting the Consular access, diplomats and attorneys are able to meet the students. “Attorneys are trying to end settle the matter before the matter goes to trial,” said Nannapaneni. The eight recruiters, who are being put for trial by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)for facilitating 600 students to stay illegally in the US, will be produced before the US Criminal court on Monday.

One of these are lodged in the Tailor Municipality – Detroit, while the others are in different prisons. “: Five of the eight are from Telangana and three from Andhra Pradesh. They will be produced before the criminal court at 1 clock eastern time on Monday. Initially, the eight will be provided a public prosecutor. Also, the Indian Consulate general of Chicago will be meeting them,” said Ashok Kolla, joint treasurer of Telugu Association of North America (TANA).