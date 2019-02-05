Home States Telangana

Following payment default, NTPC to limit power supply to Telangana, Karnataka, AP from Wednesday

According to three separate notices to the states'distribution companies, as much as Rs 4,138.39 crore is due for over 60 days.

NTPC, Power plant

For representational purpose. (In image: A NTPC power plant.)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-run power giant NTPC will regulate power supply to Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh from Wednesday midnight for not clearing dues outstanding for over 60 days from issue of bills to discoms of these states.

According to three separate notices issued to the power distribution companies (discoms), as much as Rs 4,138.39 crore is due for over 60 days and as per the power regulator CERC's guidelines, the generators can serve notice for regulation of power to defaulters.

In the notices, the NTPC has asked to pay the total amount. These dues include bills pending for supply of solar as well as thermal power by NTPC. NTPC has cited the CERC guidelines on regulation of power supply.

It said, "In case of outstanding dues or in case the required letter of credit or any other agreed payment security mechanism is not maintained as per the agreement, the generating company may serve a notice for regulation of power supply on the defaulting entity, for reducing the drawl schedule.

NTPC has decided to regulate power to these states for three months from February 6 or till the time these discoms clear the pending dues. The company can reduce supplies to these three states by around 3,470 MW from its Ramagundam, Simhadri, Talcher and Kudgi power plants.

