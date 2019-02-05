HC quashes case against IAS officer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to senior IAS officer Adityanath Das, the Telangana High Court on Monday quashed the case registered against the officer by the CBI in the India Cements episode of Jagan’s disproportionate assets case. The CBI registered it against Adityanath Das alleging irregularities in water allocations to India Cements from Krishna and Kagna rivers.

Disputing the allegations made by the CBI, senior counsel appearing for Das, told the court that the CBI had registered the case against the petitioner illegally. Finding fault with the trial court for taking into cognizance of the CBI charge sheet without prior permission from the government, the judge allowed the petition to be quashed.