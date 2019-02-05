K Chandrasekhar Rao likely to expand Cabinet and hold Assembly session this week 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ever since K Chandrasekhar Rao was sworn as the Chief Minister -- to be precise on December 13 -- speculation has been rife over his Cabinet. Not on who will be included in it, but on when will he actually be expanding it. Though it has been 51 days since his two-member Cabinet, including Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, has been in the office, the deeply religious and sentimental Chief Minister has neither revealed his picks for the Cabinet nor the gave any clues on the date on which he will expand the Cabinet.

The reasons were many, including the inauspicious days in Dhanurmasam and Soonyamasam. The wait, for both the elected MLAs who are aspiring for Cabinet berths as well as the curious people of the State, however, seems to be nearing the end.

If the sources are to be believed the all-important ‘auspicious’ day is very near. With Maghamasam beginning on Tuesday, there is a buzz about the possible expansion of the Cabinet this week itself. Not just expansion of the Cabinet, according to sources, shuffling of bureaucrats and conduct of State Legislative Assembly session for presenting the interim budget are also expected this week.

First expansion

“The new moon day will be over by Monday. Maghamasam will commence on Tuesday. We are all expecting that the State Cabinet will be expanded this week,” a former Minister, who is in the race for a Cabinet berth, told Express on Monday. “The auspicious days are here and KCR will expand the Cabinet. This is not just the talk of the TRS MLAs. The entire State from Adilabad to Hyderabad is of the same view,” the former Minister added.

According to sources, Rao may take the decision on any day after February 6 for the expansion of the Cabinet. The most likely dates are Vasant Panchami day on February 10 or Ratha Saptami day on February 12. The TRS legislators are expecting Rao to induct six to eight faces in the first expansion. Several new faces and those who were ministers in Rao’s first term are eager to make it to the Cabinet. According to sources, after the expansion of the Cabinet, a brief session of the State Legislative Assembly too would be held for the presentation of vote-on-account budget.

Rao has already held a series of discussions with finance officials on the Union government’s interim budget. Rao has also done some exercise on the State government’s vote on account.

According to sources, the Chief Minister would also take up transfer of IAS and IPS officers, mostly, district Collectors and SPs during this phase of auspicious days.