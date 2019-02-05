Home States Telangana

KCR plans ‘Sahasrastaka Kundayaga’ after completion of Yadadri temple works

Chief Minister visited Yadadri on Sunday to inspect the development works and renovation works.

K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Express file photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao suggested to the Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA) officials that the renovation and reconstruction works of Yadadri temple should be carried out in such a way that it reflects spirituality. During a review meeting on the works of Yadadri held at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday, Rao assured that adequate budgetary provision would be made for the renovation of Yadadri temple works. 

He announced that once the renovation works are completed there would be an 11-day Mahayaga, known as “Sahasrastaka Kundayaga” (with 1,008 Yaga Kundas). For this programme the President of India, Prime Minister, Vice President, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of different states, Governors and other dignitaries would be invited, the Chief Minister said.​

Rao directed the officials that a team from YTDA should visit temples like Vellore, Tanjavur and Akshardham which were famous for modern architecture and spiritual excellence, to study the construction works there in detail.Rao said that everyone in this country should feel that at least once in their life time they should get an opportunity to visit the Yadadri temple and accordingly the temple premises should be developed.  

Chief Minister visited Yadadri on Sunday to inspect the development works and renovation works. Chandrasekhar Rao said that the main deities’ place of the shrine including the Mada Veedhis (Streets on the Temple city), Prakaras should be in 4.5 acres of area and the entire temple premises would be spread over in 302 acres. The Chief Minister suggested that a cottage should be built for the devotees who take up the mandala deeksha. 

The Chief Minister said that around Yadadri temple a ring road should be laid and supplementing it radial roads were to be laid. He also wanted the officials to lay a four-lane road from Yadadri to Turkapally mandal centre.Once the renovation works and reconstruction works are completed with specialised upasakasa yagam on a large scale would be performed for which prominent people from all over the world would be invited, the Chief Minister said. 

A committee would be constituted for making the arrangements for the mega event, the CM said. 

The Chief Minister also said that the construction work of 340 quarters for stay of devotees should be speeded up and completed at the earliest.

