Home States Telangana

KT Rama Rao inspects KLIP works  

KLIS was envisioned to provide irrigation water to over 2 lakh acres in the district.

Published: 05th February 2019 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao inspects Kaleshwaram project works on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: TRS working president and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao on Monday inspected the ongoing works on the Malkpeta tunnel in Konaraopet mandal, which is part of package-9 of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). Rao praised concerned engineers and compared their work to that of Chinese engineers. “Engineers in Telangana are creating engineering marvels like those in China.

I am sure the Kaleshwaram project will fulfill the dreams of thousands of farmers,” he said. He said that 90 per cent of work in Malkapet reservoir was complete and only some distributor channels were yet to be built. Rao added adding that water would be supplied for irrigation by October. 

KLIS was envisioned to provide irrigation water to over 2 lakh acres in the district. “We want to ensure farmers have sufficient water to grow crops during both seasons,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme KLIS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp