KT Rama Rao inspects KLIP works  

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: TRS working president and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao on Monday inspected the ongoing works on the Malkpeta tunnel in Konaraopet mandal, which is part of package-9 of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). Rao praised concerned engineers and compared their work to that of Chinese engineers. “Engineers in Telangana are creating engineering marvels like those in China.

I am sure the Kaleshwaram project will fulfill the dreams of thousands of farmers,” he said. He said that 90 per cent of work in Malkapet reservoir was complete and only some distributor channels were yet to be built. Rao added adding that water would be supplied for irrigation by October.

KLIS was envisioned to provide irrigation water to over 2 lakh acres in the district. “We want to ensure farmers have sufficient water to grow crops during both seasons,” he said.