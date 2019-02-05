Home States Telangana

Ramalayam temple development plan remains non-starter

By Express News Service

BHADRACHALAM: About four years ago, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced that the government would sanction Rs 100 crore for the development of Ramalayam temple and its surroundings on par with Yadadri and Vemulawada temples. However, no steps have been taken in this regard so far. Owing to the stagnancy, irate devotees have been expressing their displeasure at the authorities. 

During the CM’s visit to the temple last year to witness the Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam, he had promised to undertake development works at the temple and assured that there would not be any fund crunch. As per the CM’s orders, renowned architect Anand Sai, along with Sri Tridandi Chinajeeyar Swamy and minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, visited the Ramalayam, examined the premises and mulled over how to develop the temple without disturbing its age-old structure.

They later prepared a master plan and submitted the same to the CM to get the works running. Rao assured them that he would visit the temple along with Tridandi Chinajeeyar Swamy and finalise the master plan. This happened a year ago. He has still not kept his promise even after returning to power for the second time.

Devotees, meanwhile, are angered with the government for developing only the Yadadri temple despite the immense popularity of the Bhadrachalam temple across the southern  sub-continent. Unhappy devotees have threatened to launch an agitation if their demands were not met. “It is unfortunate that the CM is neglecting Bhadrachalam and not showing interest in accepting proposals,” said A Subba Rao, BJP leader. Reportedly, the revenue generated by the temple is very less; its annual income is Rs 24 crore and expenditure is also the same.

When contacted temple AEO Sravan Kumar said they had met the CM recently. Reportedly, he assured that he would visit the temple. “We spoke to the concerned officials about the nature of development the temple needs, but final decision has to be taken by the government.”

