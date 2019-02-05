Home States Telangana

‘Shipping Sarma’ behind revival of Singareni: Governor ESL Narasimhan

Governor said that if Singareni Collieries is earning accolades now, that was because of the efforts of Sarma.

Governor ESL Narasimhan releases the book on retired IAS officer APVN Sarma, ‘Naruni Sevalo Narayanudu’, in Raj Bhavan on Monday.| Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Retired IAS officer APVN Sarma was behind the revival of the Singareni  Collieries which was a “sick industry” before he headed the institution, said Governor ESL Narasimhan on Monday.

Speaking at a ceremony organised to release the autobiography of 1974 batch retired IAS officer Sarma — Naruni Sevalo Narayanudu, written by Dr R. Ananta Padmanabha Rao, the Governor said that the former bureaucrat was known as “Shipping Sarma” in Delhi when the former was the Additional Secretary in the Shipping Ministry.

Governor said that if Singareni Collieries is earning accolades now, that was because of the efforts of Sarma. He said that Sarma, who was made the Chairman and MD of Singareni  Collieries, implemented several reforms for the welfare of workers. He also threw light on Sarma’s role as the Collector in three districts. Narasimhan said that Sarma engaged in rehabilitation works during floods and set up Public Health Centres in all mandals.

