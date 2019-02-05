Home States Telangana

Telangana government sees scope for more check-dams on big streams

Using National Remote Sensing Agency (NRSA) maps, Vijay Prakash explained that they divided the rivulets into eight categories in the State.

Published: 05th February 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to utilise every drop of water available in the State, the Telangana government has decided to emulate the model of Karnataka and Maharashtra to construct a large number of check-dams across the State. And the Irrigation Department too started their efforts in right earnest towards achieving that objective.

As part of those efforts, under the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, a committee headed by retired chief engineer Vijay Prakash carried out a study on the construction of check-dams on streams and rivulets. On Monday, Vijay Prakash conducted a workshop for minor irrigation engineers at Jala Soudha on how to construct check-dams and how to identify the ideal locations for such dams. 

Using National Remote Sensing Agency (NRSA) maps, Vijay Prakash explained that they divided the rivulets into eight categories in the State. Priority for the construction of check-dams would be given to rivulets nearer to project command areas. Prakash said that he has identified as many as 319 check-dams, anicuts and other rain water harvesting structures in Godavari basin, covering 6,500 km and another 466 structures were identified in Krishna basin covering 5,700 km in the State.

“However, all these structures are on small streams. There is a scope for constructing more check-dams on big streams,” he said, while suggesting the officials to go in for “handshake” type check-dams so that all of them would be integrated. He suggested not to propose the construction of check-dams where the groundwater is available at three-metre depth. The villages where the groundwater is overexploited would be given preference in constructing the check-dams, Groundwater Department Director Pandit suggested. 

