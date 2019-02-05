Vijayashanti blasts KCR for keeping mum while Mamata takes on BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pointing out that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao remained silent though West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has been fighting with the BJP, TPCC Campaign Committee chairperson Vijayashanti said that there is a covert understanding between TRS and the saffron party.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, three days after her name was approved as chairperson of the party’s Campaign Committee, Vijayashanti said that KCR, who met Mamata Banerjee and spoke to her as part of discussions on proposed Federal Front, did not utter a word when Mamata was fighting the BJP over Saradha Chit Funds investigation.

Criticizing KCR for not expanding the Cabinet, she said: “they wondered if there was any government in the State”. She said that KCR did not fulfill the promises he made in 2014 elections, including the assurance to make a Dalit Chief Minister and double bedroom houses for poor.

She said that the details of her party’s poll campaigning programmes for upcoming Lok Sabha elections, including the place from which it will be launched, will be announced in coming days. Expressing confidence that Congress will score victory in the Lok Sabha elections, she said that they are ready to put a tough fight in the elections.

Expressing doubts over the way TRS captured power in the State, Vijayashanti said that people had doubts that money was spent to buy votes, EVMs were tampered with. She questioned why Election Commission was reluctant to shift from EVMs to ballot papers when all parties are demanding it. TPCC Campaign Committee co-chairperson DK Aruna and senior leader V Hanumantha Rao too made the similar comments, criticising Chandrasekhar Rao.

Rahul calls for a meeting

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, party MLAs and other leaders from the party, will attend a meeting with AICC President Rahul Gandhi, to be held at Delhi on Tuesday. The LS polls will be the main agenda of the meeting.