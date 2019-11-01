Home States Telangana

Daughter among 3 held in Rajitha murder case

Keerthy & her boyfriend killed the victim for her money; duo initially tried giving her sleeping pills, but did not succeed

Published: 01st November 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Killed Rajitha (L) and her daughter, accused of murder Keerthy (R) (File Photo |EPS)

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hours  before the murder of 38-year-old Rajitha Reddy, her 19-year-old daughter, Keerthy, and latter’s ‘boyfriend’ Sashikumar browsed YouTube to find ‘effective’ and ‘no-nonsense’ methods to execute the crime.The police have found that Keerthy and Sashikumar wanted to commit a clean crime, without leaving evidences behind. As per plan, they killed Rajitha by strangulating her with a chunni after Keerthy switched off the lights inside the house and threw chilli powder on Rajitha’s face. Meanwhile, the police have also found that, earlier, they had planned to kill Rajitha by giving her sleeping pills. 

Days after the brutal murder took place, the Rachakonda police sent the three accused persons, including Rajitha’s only daughter Keerthy, behind bars after registering criminal cases against them. Police found that in an effort to cover up the crime, Keerthy and Sashikumar, after killing Rajitha at her house in Hayatnagar and dumping the body on railway tracks, tried to divert the attention of police by lodging a missing complaint.

To execute a foolproof plan, Keerthy even called her former boyfriend, Bal Reddy, from Rajitha’s mobile phone and spoke to him in Rajitha’s voice, requesting Bal Reddy to accompany Keerthy, who was alone at her residence. Bal Reddy, the third person who was caught by police, was charged for allegedly sexually assaulting Keerthy.

Explaining the extortion angle in the case, the Rachakonda Commissioner of Police (CP), Mahesh M Bhagwat, on Thursday said that the couple killed Rajitha for extorting `10 lakh from her. Rajitha, who made a living by running a chit-business, resided at Munaganur village. “Keerthy and her parents were on good terms with Sashikumar, who was one of their neighbours.

While Keerthy was studying for Intermediate course, she got close with one Bal Reddy, resident of Ramanjaneya Nagar colony. Keerthy was the classmate of Bal Reddy’s sister, Shilpa, back then. Keerthy and Bal Reddy subsequently fell in love and decided to get married,” the police commissioner said. Keerthy and Bal Reddy had indulged in physical relationship, as a result of which Keerthy got pregnant during September 2018. However, they decided to get an abortion from a hospital at Amanagal in erstwhile Mahbubnagar district. 

“During the abortion, Keerthy requested Sashikumar to accompany them to Amangal, so that her parents would not feel suspicious. In this regard, Shashikumar requested Keerthy’s mother to send her with him as they were going to Sangareddy for attending a function. Rajitha agreed to this and they went to Amanagal and got the abortion.

Meanwhile, taking advantage of his knowledge about Keerthy’s termination of pregnancy, Sashikumar started blackmailing her that he would inform all this to her mother, if she doesn’t maintain physical relationship with him. Over fear that her mother might know everything, Keerthy agreed to his request and started maintaining physical relationship with him at his residence. 

Sashikumar took selfies of Keerthy and continued blackmailing her to continue the relationship and also demanded `10 lakh from her. As Keerthy denied it, Sashikumar forced and blackmailed her.“Sashikumar advised Keerthy and hatched a plan to kill her mother while she was indulged in the chit business. Even though they tried to kill Rajitha by feeding sleeping pills, they failed. After that they drew a new plan. He instructed Keerthy to disconnect the lights, then keep Rajitha in supine position and pour chilli power on her face,” police commissioner said.

On October 19, Sashikumar entered the house in an inebriated state and the duo executed their plan. After confirming her death, they dragged the dead body into the bed room and then Keerthy went to Bal Reddy’s house.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rajitha murder case Rachakonda police Hyderabad police Hayathnagar murder case
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp