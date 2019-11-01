Home States Telangana

Family blames Telangana State Gurukul Girls School staff for girl’s death due to Dengue

N Kavya had allegedly been suffering from dengue for the past one month.

Published: 01st November 2019 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Kin of the deceased student stage a rasta roko in Medak on Thursday

By Express News Service

 MEDAK: After a Class X student of Telangana State Gurukul Girls School in Medak died due to dengue at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday, her family along with student organisations staged a rasta roko in Medak town on Thursday. They carried her body with them, demanding that the school administration be held responsible for her death. Later, the body was placed in front of her school, where they staged a sit-in dharna.  

N Kavya had allegedly been suffering from dengue for the past one month. Her parents claim that the school authorities took her to the Medak Government Hospital for treatment without informing them. As her condition worsened, her friends’ parents informed them about the situation. Her parents then shifted her to a private hospital in Medak. The doctors there advised them to take her to a better hospital in Hyderabad.

When they admitted her to Yashoda Hospital, it was learnt that she was in a highly critical condition with low platelet count. She died soon afterwards. They alleged that it was the negligence of the school authorities that caused her death. On Thursday, District Collector M Dharmareddy directed Joint Collector N Nagesh and District Education Officer (DEO) R Ramesh Kumar to visit the school to pacify the protestors. Later, TRS leader R Mallikarjun Goud got to the site and urged the girl’s parents to shift her body to Medak Area Hospital for postmortem. 

Principal to be suspended
A preliminary inquiry has revealed that it was, in fact, the negligence of the principal and staff that caused Kavya’s death. DEO R Ramesh Kumar has proposed the suspension of principal K Swaroopa along with the PET and ANM. He added that the Gurukulam teachers and staff did not come under his purview and that he has sent a report to the concerned higher-ups.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana State Gurukul Girls School Yashoda Hospital dengue dengue deaths Medak Government Hospital TRS R Mallikarjun Goud
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp