Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan says, ‘will handle Telangana like a newborn baby’

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who of late has been taking interest in issues related to people of the State, said that she would take care of Telangana like a ‘newborn baby’.

Published: 01st November 2019 05:48 AM

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan takes a look at the exhibits during the valedictory function of exclusive skill development programme for women in Hyderabad on Thursday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who of late has been taking interest in issues related to people of the State, said that she would take care of Telangana like a ‘newborn baby’. Speaking at the valedictory function of the exclusive skill development programme for women here on Thursday, she said: “I am a gynaecologist by profession. I have handled a lot of newborn babies in my career. Telangana is a new state. I will handle it like a newborn baby.”

The programme was organised by Jagruthi Foundation in Association with Khadi Gramaudyog Maha Vidyalaya (KVIC), Saksham, Nehru Yuva Kendra, APSA, ALEAP and NSIC.The Governor stated that she loves Telangana and would take care of it. “I love people of Telangana, their culture and food,” the  Governor said.

Stating that most Indian women do not pay much attention to their personal health, the Governor urged women to give top priority to health as unless they are fit they cannot achieve their goals. “Until women are healthy there is no point in empowering them. We need our women to be healthy, fit and empowered,” she stated. 

Stressing the need to train women in various skills to make them economically independent, Tamilisai urged women to learn skills which will them self-sufficient. “I too learnt tailoring, embroidery and painting. Skills not only provide employment but also makes a person confident,” she said.

