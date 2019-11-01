Home States Telangana

Refrain from making statements on Jammu & Kashmir: Venkaiah Naidu

Describing Patel as the chief architect of the Indian civil services, the VP said that Patel envisaged the all India services as an important cementing force in promoting the unity and integrity of th

Published: 01st November 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhai Patel’s portrait on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas in Hyderabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  On the occasion of birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Thursday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu asked the political parties to refrain from making statements on Jammu and Kashmir, which would affect the unity of the country and give advantage to Pakistan, that is aiding and abetting cross-border terrorism.

Speaking at an event organised by Pragna Bharati to commemorate Patel’s birth anniversary at the MCR HRD Institute here, he asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 is meant to empower the people of Jammu and Kashmir and extend all the laws to that region. Observing that the dilution of Article 370 was a simple administrative arrangement, he said that people across the country rejoiced the step as a move towards further unification of the country.

Venkaiah Naidu stressed the need to create awareness among youth about the efforts and sacrifices made by leaders like Patel to unify the country and suggested incorporating a detailed chapter in school textbooks on the stupendous contribution of Patel for the creation of a united India. 

Describing Patel as the chief architect of the Indian civil services, the VP said that Patel envisaged the all India services as an important cementing force in promoting the unity and integrity of the nation. Talking about Patel’s deft handling of complex situations, including in the erstwhile Hyderabad State ruled by the Nizam, the VP said that Patel achieved the mission through his extraordinary firmness and statesmanship.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
birth anniversary Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Jammu and Kashmir MCR HRD Institute Pragna Bharati Article 370
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp