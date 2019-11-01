Telangana High Court sets aside preventive detention order against late gangster Nayeemuddin’s wife

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to late gangster Nayeemuddin’s wife and two of his associates, the Telangana High Court on Thursday set aside the detention order passed against her and the others by the Rachakonda police under the Preventive Detention Act.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy passed the order in the petition filed by Nayeem’s wife Hasina Begum and his associates Pasham Srinu and Nasar challenging the detention order. Hasina Begum was lodged in Chanchalguda prison while the other two were put in Cherlapally jail.