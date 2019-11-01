Telangana's poll panel head complains to cops about ‘fake news’ on him

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar on Thursday lodged a complaint with Additional DCP, Cyber Crimes, seeking action against those responsible for circulating a fake news story on WhatsApp that claimed the state government gifted him 15 acres of land in return for favouring the TRS in the elections.

In the letter, he denied receiving any gift, and said he bought the land after getting permission from the state government. Referring to the “completely fake and defamatory” post, he said: “I have purchased the agriculture land at Hemajipur village... in Mahbubnagar district, duly registering it at the sub-registrar during 2013-14, from different agriculturists and with the permission of the State government. It is therefore requested to kindly book an FIR....”