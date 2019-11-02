Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Income Tax department withdraws 969 appeals 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Income Tax Department of AP and Telangana region has withdrawn 969 appeals pending before the Supreme Court, AP High Court, Telangana High Court and Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, involving a tax demand for Rs 403 crore as part of its drive to reduce litigation.

A press release from the office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax said that the cases were withdrawn in pursuance of Circular No 17/2019 issued by CBDT on August 8. The department will not contest cases with tax effect below Rs 50 lakh before the IT Appellate Tribunal, below Rs 1 crore before the Telangana High Court and below Rs 2 crore before the SC.