CM KCR reviews TSRTC strike issue again

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the eve of State Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao conducted another review meeting on the ongoing RTC issue at Pragati Bhavan on Friday. According to sources, the officials briefed the chief minister on Friday’s proceedings in the Telangana High Court. Rao also discussed the steps needed to provide more bus services to commuters in the coming days.

The State Cabinet is expected to take bold decisions on public transport system on Saturday. The TSRTC issue is in the High Court now and no one knows when the legal battle will be over. After expressing its ire at the TSRTC officials for submitting a false and vague report on financial situation of the corporation, the High Court on Friday posted the case to November 7 for further hearing.

It means that the striking employees have to wait for some more days for getting a clarity on their future. The government, however, is said to be thinking in a different manner. As the legal battle is expected to continue for some more days, the government has decided to press the private operators into service to end the problems of the commuters. The Cabinet is likely to take decisions in this regard.

Once the sufficient number of buses (read private buses) are available, the commuters will not face any problems. The government would take a decision on the striking employees and the future of the RTC as and when the case is cleared in the High Court. Already the government studied the RTCs and transport systems in various other states. The State government will take cues from other states and take a policy decision on the RTC, sources said.