Home States Telangana

Congress panel to collect information on corruption by TRS government

The committee would prepare a petition in consultation with legal and technical experts to submit a memorandum to the President, the Governor of the State and the Central government.

Published: 02nd November 2019 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Revanth Reddy during a roadshow (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has constituted a 26-member State level committee under the chairmanship of TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy to collect evidence and documents related to the alleged corruption of TRS government and submit the report within two months to party high command.  

The committee, led by Congress Legislative Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, would visit various irrigation and power projects in the State to collect evidence and information regarding the alleged corruption by the State government. 

The committee would prepare a petition in consultation with legal and technical experts to submit a memorandum to the President, the Governor of the State and the Central government. It would also prepare reports on NDA government’s failure on the economic front and on the TRS government’s failure to fulfil the promises during the elections. The committee would also prepare a year-long action plan of agitations to be taken up in the State against the anti-people policies of the TRS government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
All India Congress Committee AICC TPCC TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy TRS TRS government Congress Legislative Party Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka NDA government
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp