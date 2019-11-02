NGT seeks action-taken report from Telangana State pollution control board

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the filing of a petition with the National Green Tribunal (NGT), accusing the Kisan Agro Feeds’ factory in Kothapalli village of Yacharam Mandal in Ranga Reddy district of using oil extracted from animal carcasses in edible oils, the tribunal has asked RR District Magistrate and State pollution control board to submit a report on action taken in the matter.

The Principal Bench of NGT passed these directions on October 31 and asked for the action-taken report to be submitted within two months. It also appointed the TSPCB as the nodal agency for compliance of its orders and coordination. The company is listed under the category of slaughter house and meat processing industries, bone mill, processing of animal horn, hoofs, etc.