50 per cent of RTC routes will be privatised, says CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a historic and bold decision, the state government has decided to allow private buses on 50 per cent of routes. The state Cabinet, which met at Pragathi Bhavan here on Saturday, decided that 5,100 routes would be privatised. It resolved not to merge the RTC with the government, which was the main demand of the striking RTC unions. The Cabinet, however, gave the striking employees a chance to resume work “unconditionally” within three days. The deadline is midnight of November 5.



Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the Cabinet’s decision not to merge the RTC with the government was “irrevocable”. He said that of the RTC’s 10,400 buses, 2,100 were hired; and of the remaining 8,300, as many as 2,609 were worn out and had to be replaced. Within three or four months, 400-500 more buses would have to be replaced, taking the number of hired and worn-out buses to 5,100. These would be given to private operators, he added.

“The loss-making RTC’s financial capacity will not permit it to purchase new buses. That’s why the Cabinet decided to give permits to private operators,” the Rao said, adding that having private buses on 50 per cent of routes would provide a “level playing field”.

“The Centre allowed states to privatise routes to create healthy competition in the transport sector. We will inform the Centre of our decision. The Centre will definitely appreciate us,” Rao claimed, adding that the “level playing field would not let RTC unions blackmail the government during exams and festivals.

“We don’t intend to completely privatise the public transportation system. The RTC should remain. There should be a 50:50 ratio between RTC and private buses. If the sector is completely privatised, private persons too would blackmail the government,” Rao said, adding that the government would decide the fares even on private buses.

Rao said the government would wait till November 6 and watch how the striking employees react to the offer to resume work unconditionally. “If they do not respond, the government will give permits to private players to run the remaining 50 per cent buses,” Rao said. “There is no hanky-panky. If the employees don’t report for duty, the State will be without an RTC.”

The chief minister appealed to employees and their families not to be carried away by the unions. “This is the final appeal, and all staff must utilise it,” he said.

Dismissing apprehensions that private operators would get profitable routes, the Rao said that only loss-making ones like Palle Velugu, the rural routes, would be handed over. He said the Transport department would finalise the modalities and issue a notification inviting private operators.



The CM said that when the Centre passed the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2019, the four BJP MPs from the state too supported it. “But they are speaking differently in the State,” Rao claimed. He also told the striking staff that political parties could do little to help them and cannot come to the employees’ rescue. “But we consider RTC employees as our children. That’s why we are giving them an offer,” Rao said.



He added that since the Centre had a 31 per cent share in RTC, the State would ask it to bear losses proportionately.