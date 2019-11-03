Home States Telangana

BJP to take up Telangana RTC issue with Centre

Speaking to the media in Delhi, Laxman stated that he had submitted a report on RTC strike to BJP working president and soon he would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Published: 03rd November 2019 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

TSRTC buses

TSRTC buse (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of trying to break the ongoing strike by the RTC workers through threats, BJP State unit chief  K Laxman stated that he would ask the Centre to intervene in the matter and direct the State government to resolve the issue.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, Laxman stated that he had submitted a report on RTC strike to BJP working president and soon he would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and brief him about the issue.

“We have been informing the Centre about the RTC strike. We are hopeful that the Centre would act and direct the State government to resolve the issue amicably.”

According to him, the State government cannot implement the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2019 as the State assembly has not passed Bill in this regard. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp