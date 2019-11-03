BJP to take up Telangana RTC issue with Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of trying to break the ongoing strike by the RTC workers through threats, BJP State unit chief K Laxman stated that he would ask the Centre to intervene in the matter and direct the State government to resolve the issue.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, Laxman stated that he had submitted a report on RTC strike to BJP working president and soon he would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and brief him about the issue.

“We have been informing the Centre about the RTC strike. We are hopeful that the Centre would act and direct the State government to resolve the issue amicably.”

According to him, the State government cannot implement the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2019 as the State assembly has not passed Bill in this regard.