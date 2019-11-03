CBI DIG V Chandrasekhar's seven-year-long tenure comes to an end

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The tenure of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) V Chandrasekhar, who was involved in the close monitoring of various sensational cases, has concluded on October 31.

Chandrasekhar, a native of Tamil Nadu, completed his seven-year-long central deputation in the CBI. He has worked on several sensitive cases, including that of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s alleged illegal assets and Obulapuram mining, wherein former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhan Reddy is an accused.