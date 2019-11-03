Home States Telangana

Corporators blame GHMC over rise in viral fevers in Telangana

It has been decided to procure as many as 40 modern sweeping machines for sweeping of main roads, besides 27 tourists spots have been identified where sanitation will be maintained 24x7. 
 

Published: 03rd November 2019 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Corporators at the GHMC general body meeting in Hyderabad.

Corporators at the GHMC general body meeting in Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cutting across party lines, corporators complained that sanitation in the city has gone from bad to worse and blamed GHMC for the spurt in cases of dengue, malaria and other viral fevers in the city.

In the general body meeting of the GHMC held on Saturday, corporators complained that one sees heaps of garbage piled in many parts of the city for days, and that no serious effort is being made to clear the garbage, though it has been brought to the notice of authorities. 

Former mayor Majid Hussain complained that when all the elected representatives are keen on getting sanitation issues solved, the GHMC authorities are focussing on demolition of unauthorised structures and removal of footpath encroachments. 

MIM corporator, Md Gafoor lashed at GHMC officials for neglecting sanitation in the city. He said that in the Old City it has become difficult to move on the roads as the places are filled with heaps of garbage. 
Reacting to concerns raised, the GHMC Mayor, Bonthu Rammohan said that steps will be taken to address the sanitation issue on priority. 

It has been decided to procure as many as 40 modern sweeping machines for sweeping of main roads, besides 27 tourists spots have been identified where sanitation will be maintained 24x7. 

Stringent action will be taken against people dumping C&D waste on roads, he added. 

Smoke-free cities

The Mayor said that under Swacch Bharat Mission (SBM), the Central Government has taken initiative to declare cities as ‘smoke -free cities’. In this connection, the Mayor said everyone should strive to make Hyderabad as number one ‘smoke-free’ city.

Scrap collection drive

A special drive will be taken up by GHMC to collect scrap and disposable material from citizens from November 3 to November 12.  

As per instructions of Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, KT Rama Rao, GHMC officials are making necessary arrangements in this regard. 

The purpose of this programme is to prevent throwing of waste material in nalas and drains causing clogging. 

The GHMC Commissioner, DS Lokesh Kumar instructed zonal commissioners to monitor and submit report on daily basis, as the minister desired to assess performance after completion of this special drive. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GHMC
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp