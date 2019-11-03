Corporators blame GHMC over rise in viral fevers in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cutting across party lines, corporators complained that sanitation in the city has gone from bad to worse and blamed GHMC for the spurt in cases of dengue, malaria and other viral fevers in the city.

In the general body meeting of the GHMC held on Saturday, corporators complained that one sees heaps of garbage piled in many parts of the city for days, and that no serious effort is being made to clear the garbage, though it has been brought to the notice of authorities.

Former mayor Majid Hussain complained that when all the elected representatives are keen on getting sanitation issues solved, the GHMC authorities are focussing on demolition of unauthorised structures and removal of footpath encroachments.

MIM corporator, Md Gafoor lashed at GHMC officials for neglecting sanitation in the city. He said that in the Old City it has become difficult to move on the roads as the places are filled with heaps of garbage.

Reacting to concerns raised, the GHMC Mayor, Bonthu Rammohan said that steps will be taken to address the sanitation issue on priority.

It has been decided to procure as many as 40 modern sweeping machines for sweeping of main roads, besides 27 tourists spots have been identified where sanitation will be maintained 24x7.



Stringent action will be taken against people dumping C&D waste on roads, he added.

Smoke-free cities

The Mayor said that under Swacch Bharat Mission (SBM), the Central Government has taken initiative to declare cities as ‘smoke -free cities’. In this connection, the Mayor said everyone should strive to make Hyderabad as number one ‘smoke-free’ city.

Scrap collection drive

A special drive will be taken up by GHMC to collect scrap and disposable material from citizens from November 3 to November 12.

As per instructions of Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, KT Rama Rao, GHMC officials are making necessary arrangements in this regard.



The purpose of this programme is to prevent throwing of waste material in nalas and drains causing clogging.

The GHMC Commissioner, DS Lokesh Kumar instructed zonal commissioners to monitor and submit report on daily basis, as the minister desired to assess performance after completion of this special drive.