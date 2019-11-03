Home States Telangana

Days after assault, Telangana's Nennel Forest Beat Officer suspended

It was on 29 Ocotber when Swapna, along with a team of other forest officials, visited the forest range to remove the mango saplings planted by one Daravath Balu Naik and his family members.

Senior forest officials of the Mancherial district could not be reached for their comment over the suspension of the officer.

Senior forest officials of the Mancherial district could not be reached for their comment over the suspension of the officer.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: DAYS after a woman Forest Beat Officer of the Nennel forest range was assaulted by alleged encroachers of forest land for doing her job, the Forest Department suspended her on Saturday for ‘neglect of duty’. 

The action against D Swapna  is alleged to be taken under political pressure. It may be mentioned here that this is the second such incident in recent times when the department took action against a forest officer coming under assault while trying to remove encroachments from forest land. 

It was on 29 Ocotber when Swapna, along with a team of other forest officials, visited the forest range to remove the mango saplings planted by one Daravath Balu Naik and his family members. Naik and his family obstructed the forest officials, argued with them and later attacked them. Swapna was injured in the attack. Soon afterwards, a police case was registered against the family.

According to sources in the Forest Department, Swapna was suspended because she was told to clear the encroachment a couple of months back, but had carried out the orders only recently. However, the suspension comes soon after the scuffle involving Swapna getting injured, which casts doubt over the motive behind the move. Senior forest officials of the Mancherial district could not be reached for their comment over the suspension of the officer.

